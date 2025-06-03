Short Interest in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Decreases By 17.3%

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,270,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the April 30th total of 24,500,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,519,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Up 0.7%
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CLM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,024. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.1224 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 20.01%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Rocket Lab Expands Into Payloads: Should You Be Paying Attention?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Qualcomm: A Technical Deep-Dive Confirms the Worst
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Broadcom Earnings Preview: AVGO Stock Near Record Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.