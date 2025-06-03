ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.69 and last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 39420985 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.18.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 2.4%
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.59.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.4823 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Featured Stories
