Universal (NYSE:UVV) Shares Down 4.6% – Here’s Why

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $62.27 and last traded at $62.27. 67,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 160,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.30.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.35 and its 200-day moving average is $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $702.28 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 14th. Universal’s payout ratio is currently 86.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,929,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,211,000 after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Universal by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 995,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,580,000 after acquiring an additional 201,185 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Universal by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after acquiring an additional 27,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Universal by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 340,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,918,000 after acquiring an additional 55,170 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

