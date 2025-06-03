First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Short Interest Up 25.4% in May

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the April 30th total of 72,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 236,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ FTQI traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $19.27. 72,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,004. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.96. The company has a market cap of $583.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Get First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

About First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.