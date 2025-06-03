Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Stock Price Down 8.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Free Report) dropped 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 47.87 ($0.65). Approximately 24,074,025 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 576% from the average daily volume of 3,560,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.20 ($0.71).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 49 ($0.66) target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Thursday, May 29th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 47.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 36.60. The company has a market cap of £378.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24,029.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported GBX 7.20 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockhopper Exploration plc will post -0.1899958 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

