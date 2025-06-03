Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.23), with a volume of 5801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.25).

Mind Gym Trading Down 8.1%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 21.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.05. The stock has a market cap of £17.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Mind Gym Company Profile

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioural science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. The company offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, digital products, and related services. It also provides various solutions for performance management; management development; leadership development; diversity, equity, and inclusion; onboarding; personal effectiveness; respect; customer services; change; and ethics.

