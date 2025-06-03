NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 532.80 ($7.22) and last traded at GBX 532.80 ($7.22), with a volume of 16768867 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 527.60 ($7.15).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NWG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 580 ($7.86) to GBX 615 ($8.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 510 ($6.91) to GBX 550 ($7.45) and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NWG

NatWest Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 474.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 441.47.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported GBX 15.50 ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 18.21%. Research analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 45.9724712 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NatWest Group news, insider Lena Wilson purchased 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 454 ($6.15) per share, for a total transaction of £1,184.94 ($1,605.17). 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group is a UK-focused banking organisation, serving over 19 million customers, with business operations stretching across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.