Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 181 ($2.45) and last traded at GBX 179.50 ($2.43), with a volume of 273708 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177.50 ($2.40).
Henderson High Income Trust Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 169.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 166.56. The company has a market capitalization of £310.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55.
Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 10.74 ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Henderson High Income Trust had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 86.35%.
Henderson High Income Trust Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at Henderson High Income Trust
In related news, insider Preeti Rathi bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £20,280 ($27,472.23). 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Henderson High Income Trust
Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks.
