Best Toy Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 3rd

Costco Wholesale, Dollar General, and Walmart are the three Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are very low–priced, thinly traded equity shares—often in microcap or penny‐stock companies—that attract speculative retail investors. Because they trade infrequently and lack institutional support, their prices can swing wildly on minimal volume or even be subject to manipulation. As a result, toy stocks are generally considered high‐risk vehicles more suited to short‐term gambling than long‐term fundamental investing. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ COST traded down $4.57 on Tuesday, reaching $1,052.28. 1,190,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,055. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $793.00 and a 12 month high of $1,078.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $466.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $986.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $977.03.

Dollar General (DG)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $14.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.78. 10,064,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,029,721. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $141.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.83 and a 200 day moving average of $81.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,792,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,847,792. The company has a market cap of $796.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

