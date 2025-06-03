ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00), with a volume of 19612541 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

ECR Minerals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.44.

ECR Minerals (LON:ECR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.07) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

ECR Minerals Company Profile

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.

