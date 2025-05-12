Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at ATB Capital

Docebo (TSE:DCBO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at ATB Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$45.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$75.00. ATB Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cormark dropped their price target on Docebo from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday.

DCBO stock traded down C$0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching C$36.48. 136,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,319. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$42.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$56.38. Docebo has a twelve month low of C$35.75 and a twelve month high of C$75.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market cap of C$779.53 million, a P/E ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

