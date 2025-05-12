Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DBM. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. CIBC lowered shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.13.

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock traded up C$0.31 on Monday, hitting C$8.40. 392,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,851. The company has a market cap of C$734.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.53. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$6.30 and a 52 week high of C$9.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.92.

In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Director Marc Seguin bought 10,000 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,300.00. Insiders own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products. The company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail and wholesale lumber and building materials industry, hardware stores, industrial and furniture manufacturers and similar concerns.

