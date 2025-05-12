TELUS (TSE:T) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.25 to C$21.50 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.20% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cormark cut shares of TELUS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$23.50 price target on shares of TELUS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$22.88.
In other news, Director Hazel Cynthia Claxton acquired 1,845 shares of TELUS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,036.50. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.
