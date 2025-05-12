Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Off Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Brunswick stock on April 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 4/17/2025.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BC traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,183. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.97. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.28. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 86.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at $826,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 104,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 13,421 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BC. Baird R W downgraded Brunswick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Benchmark began coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Brunswick from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley raised Brunswick to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Brunswick from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In other news, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $215,988.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,632.43. The trade was a 11.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

