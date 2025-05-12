Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Mosaic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $32.95. 3,518,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,650,627. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average is $26.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $33.66.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 30.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 300,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after buying an additional 69,763 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Mosaic by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 68,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at $640,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

