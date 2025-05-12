Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Exxon Mobil stock on April 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 4/17/2025.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.68. 7,796,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,557,557. The firm has a market cap of $470.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,709,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $786,453,000 after buying an additional 521,932 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $807,000. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

