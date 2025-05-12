ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.80, but opened at $25.45. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $25.99, with a volume of 44,379,418 shares changing hands.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 11.7%
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.75.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4823 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
