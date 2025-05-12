Insider Selling: Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jason Daniel Comandante sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.95, for a total value of C$105,900.00.

Capital Power Stock Performance

Shares of CPX traded up C$1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$53.20. The company had a trading volume of 284,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,426. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$48.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.03. The firm has a market cap of C$7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. Capital Power Co. has a 12 month low of C$37.15 and a 12 month high of C$68.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPX shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Capital Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$65.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Capital Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Capital Power from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.50.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corp is a North American power producer whose principal activities are developing, acquiring, and operating power plants. Through its subsidiary, Capital Power owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas, coal, wind, solar, and solid fuel energy generating facilities. These are located throughout Western and Central Canada and the U.S.

