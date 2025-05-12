PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $152.00 to $161.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PJT. JMP Securities lowered PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

PJT Partners Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE PJT traded up $5.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.63. 153,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.45. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $99.42 and a 1 year high of $190.28.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PJT Partners

In other PJT Partners news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.74, for a total value of $708,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,301.12. This trade represents a 68.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in PJT Partners by 385.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1,640.0% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

