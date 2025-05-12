Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $50,001 and $100,000 in NVIDIA stock on April 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 4/17/2025.

NVIDIA Trading Up 5.1%

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $5.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.59. 148,171,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,750,465. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.19. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 136,120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $2,649,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 218,730 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3,035.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 60,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,586,000 after buying an additional 58,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,870 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.96.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.