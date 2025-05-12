Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.77, but opened at $14.46. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 1,434,175 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HMY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Down 10.3%

Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1245 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMY. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,853 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 71.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Further Reading

