Energy Stocks To Follow Today – May 12th

Tesla, Broadcom, and NRG Energy are the three Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, production, refining and distribution of energy resources such as oil, natural gas, coal and renewables. They give investors exposure to commodity price swings, geopolitical events and regulatory developments that affect the energy sector. Because energy supply and demand dynamics can be cyclical, these stocks often exhibit volatility tied to economic growth and environmental policy changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded up $20.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $318.60. The company had a trading volume of 75,843,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,171,746. Tesla has a 52-week low of $167.41 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $11.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $219.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,370,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,183,024. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.20, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

NRG Energy (NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Shares of NYSE NRG traded up $29.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.19. 5,712,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,108,876. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $149.76.

