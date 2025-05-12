Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.81, but opened at $8.40. Sandstorm Gold shares last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 592,494 shares.

SAND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James set a $9.75 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 7.2%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.53 and a beta of 0.48.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th were given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAND. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,465,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,916 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 399,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 23,947 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 501,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 728,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,469,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 786,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

