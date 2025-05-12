TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Price Target Raised to $188.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $170.00 to $188.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna started coverage on TKO Group in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.25.

TKO stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.20. 563,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,498. TKO Group has a fifty-two week low of $98.99 and a fifty-two week high of $179.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.14. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.59 and a beta of 0.73.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TKO Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TKO Group news, Director Sonya E. Medina purchased 233 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,302.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,860. This trade represents a 13.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel purchased 117,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.40 per share, for a total transaction of $20,656,682.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,579,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,433,249.80. This represents a 4.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 297,948 shares of company stock valued at $51,689,918 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group bought a new stake in TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,383,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

