Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Has $21.79 Million Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 434,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,744 shares during the quarter. First Industrial Realty Trust makes up approximately 0.7% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $21,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 42.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 193,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 58,088 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 143,857 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 698,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,026,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $49.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.03. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $58.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $177.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.98 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.12%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

