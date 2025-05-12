Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Announces Earnings Results

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $8.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 1.16. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $10.67.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

Insider Transactions at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Peter Greenleaf sold 195,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,953,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,631,136. This represents a 9.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg Keenan sold 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $68,350.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,173.32. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 343,898 shares of company stock worth $2,753,094. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.