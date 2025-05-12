Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,586,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594,858 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $29,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 314,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 153,299 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 24,323 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5%

SCHF stock opened at $20.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.51. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.