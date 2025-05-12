D. Boral Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. D Boral Capital upgraded shares of United States Antimony to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United States Antimony in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of United States Antimony from $2.60 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United States Antimony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Antimony currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

NYSE:UAMY opened at $3.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 6.24. United States Antimony has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $375.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 0.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in United States Antimony by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in United States Antimony by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in United States Antimony by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 163,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United States Antimony by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Antimony in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

