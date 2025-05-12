LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 96,110 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 97.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,110 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5%

SCHF opened at $20.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.51. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $20.96.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.