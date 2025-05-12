iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 168,474 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $22,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,672,147,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,441,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,865,251,000 after acquiring an additional 352,358 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,878,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,740,740,000 after buying an additional 199,487 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,022,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,836,000 after acquiring an additional 209,752 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $200.81 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.12.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
