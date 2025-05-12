Moore Capital Management LP Has $45.26 Million Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Moore Capital Management LP raised its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,955 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Vertiv worth $45,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vertiv from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 24th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT stock opened at $94.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.22. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

