Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,383,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,863,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,512,000 after buying an additional 872,530 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,809,000. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $664,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $22.28 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.52. The company has a market cap of $126.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

