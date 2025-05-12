Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DCBO. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Docebo from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Docebo from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.64.

NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $26.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.35 million, a PE ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 1.57. Docebo has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $53.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Docebo in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

