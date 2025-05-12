Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.66% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DCBO. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Docebo from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Docebo from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.64.
View Our Latest Stock Report on DCBO
Docebo Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docebo
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Docebo in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.
About Docebo
Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Docebo
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Tech Bears Should Jump on These 3 Inverse ETFs
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 5 Reasons the Rebound in Microchip Technology Stock Is Real
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Rocket Lab: Earnings Miss But Neutron Momentum Holds
Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.