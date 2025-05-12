Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07), Zacks reports.

Annexon Stock Performance

ANNX traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 444,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,742. Annexon has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

