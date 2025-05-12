LRI Investments LLC Sells 165 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

LRI Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 85,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $6,167,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.13.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 51,054 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total value of $15,593,423.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 489,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,490,880.92. The trade was a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $310.01 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $231.85 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The stock has a market cap of $121.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.81 and a 200-day moving average of $319.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

