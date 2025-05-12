Luxury Goods Stocks To Follow Today – May 11th

New York Times, RealReal, and SLR Investment are the three Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture and sell high-end, premium‐priced products—such as designer clothing, luxury vehicles, fine jewelry and upscale accessories—typically targeted at affluent consumers. These stocks often benefit from strong brand loyalty and pricing power but remain sensitive to broader economic cycles and shifts in discretionary spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Shares of NYSE:NYT traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.61. 1,849,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,732. New York Times has a one year low of $44.83 and a one year high of $58.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16.

RealReal (REAL)

Shares of REAL traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.05. 16,111,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,773,100. RealReal has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $571.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73.

SLR Investment (SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Shares of SLRC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.84. The company had a trading volume of 131,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $17.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.37.

