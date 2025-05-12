Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Tharimmune Stock Performance
Shares of Tharimmune stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.48. 3,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,421. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.11. Tharimmune has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $6.39.
Tharimmune Company Profile
