Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock Price Up 12.9% – Should You Buy?

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 12.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.94. 458,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,468,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Stitch Fix Stock Up 17.3%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $527.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.00.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 32.71% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $312.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Stitch Fix

In other news, insider Casey O’connor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 575,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,295.20. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

