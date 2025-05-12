Susquehanna Has Lowered Expectations for Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Stock Price

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $80.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.20% from the company’s current price.

ZD has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Shares of ZD traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.30. The stock had a trading volume of 457,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,361. Ziff Davis has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average of $47.13.

In related news, CFO Bret Richter purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $98,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,652.19. This trade represents a 18.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Ann Fay purchased 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,545. This trade represents a 7.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,028 shares of company stock worth $198,024 over the last 90 days. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZD. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 148.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 278.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

