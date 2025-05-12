AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.65% from the stock’s previous close.

AHCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Stock Up 5.5%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AHCO stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.05. 692,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,899. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $4,358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AdaptHealth by 14.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,301,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,110,000 after acquiring an additional 163,272 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at about $2,503,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 25.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.