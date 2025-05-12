Webuy Global (NASDAQ:WBUY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 721,113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the previous session’s volume of 293,427 shares.The stock last traded at $11.42 and had previously closed at $11.32.
Webuy Global Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74.
About Webuy Global
Webuy Global Ltd operates as an e-commerce retailer company in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The company sells food and beverages, fresh produces, lifestyle daily essential items, e-vouchers, miscellaneous daily needs products, and other personal care products, as well as sells packaged tours. Webuy Global Ltd was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.
