Webuy Global (NASDAQ:WBUY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 721,113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the previous session’s volume of 293,427 shares.The stock last traded at $11.42 and had previously closed at $11.32.

Webuy Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74.

About Webuy Global

(Get Free Report)

Webuy Global Ltd operates as an e-commerce retailer company in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The company sells food and beverages, fresh produces, lifestyle daily essential items, e-vouchers, miscellaneous daily needs products, and other personal care products, as well as sells packaged tours. Webuy Global Ltd was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Webuy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webuy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.