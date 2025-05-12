Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Newell Brands (NWL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) in the last few weeks:

5/4/2025 – Newell Brands was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/2/2025 – Newell Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2025 – Newell Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $5.50 to $5.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/1/2025 – Newell Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2025 – Newell Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2025 – Newell Brands had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

4/24/2025 – Newell Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $17.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2025 – Newell Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2025 – Newell Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $8.00 to $5.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2025 – Newell Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2025 – Newell Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $7.75 to $4.75. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/11/2025 – Newell Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2025 – Newell Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $7.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Newell Brands Trading Up 15.6%

NASDAQ:NWL traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $6.04. 8,153,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,017,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $11.78.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -47.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

