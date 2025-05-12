Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 405 shares.The stock last traded at $1,209.01 and had previously closed at $1,195.00.

Biglari Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,085.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,098.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $23.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.04 million for the quarter.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

