Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 107,441 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 113,114 shares.The stock last traded at $47.32 and had previously closed at $47.30.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.78.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Citrine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,468,000. Aurelius Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,871,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 29,668 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

