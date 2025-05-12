iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 207,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 212,341 shares.The stock last traded at $35.52 and had previously closed at $34.08.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $870.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Future AI & Tech ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap.

