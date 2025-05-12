XPO (NYSE:XPO) Stock Price Up 13.3% – Time to Buy?

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 13.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $128.00 and last traded at $125.81. Approximately 792,101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,795,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on XPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of XPO from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of XPO from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.68.

XPO Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.55.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 30.36%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other XPO news, COO David J. Bates acquired 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.16 per share, with a total value of $199,580.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,612.96. The trade was a 9.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of XPO

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Cynosure Group LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO by 31.9% during the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO by 35.1% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO by 0.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 131,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of XPO by 13.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

