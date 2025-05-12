Top Penny Stocks To Research – May 11th

Nuvve, Next Technology, Siyata Mobile, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and ZK International Group are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of very small companies that trade at low prices—typically under $5 per share—and are often listed on over-the-counter markets rather than major exchanges. Because they have low market capitalizations, limited trading volume and fewer reporting requirements, penny stocks tend to be highly volatile and carry elevated risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVVE traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.78. 261,946,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,053. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.00. Nuvve has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $17.30.

Next Technology (NXTT)

Next Technology Holding Inc. provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.

NXTT traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.38. 204,218,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,455. Next Technology has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32.

Siyata Mobile (SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc. engages in the development and sale of cellular-based communications platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and internationally. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, enterprise customers, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYTA traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.67. 142,255,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,673. Siyata Mobile has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $885.58. The company has a market cap of $1.32 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

NASDAQ:IOVA traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 112,141,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,198,136. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

ZK International Group (ZKIN)

ZK International Group Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZKIN traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.99. 46,880,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,548. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.26. ZK International Group has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $6.30.

