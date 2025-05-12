Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,650 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $107.38 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.09. The company has a market capitalization of $464.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

