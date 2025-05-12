J. Goldman & Co LP Sells 75,370 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

J. Goldman & Co LP lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 98.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,113 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 75,370 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Haven Private LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $733,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Netflix by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 143,757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $128,133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unified Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,084.91.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,139.81 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $587.04 and a 52 week high of $1,164.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $984.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $934.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $2,554,312.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,624,746.55. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,591 shares of company stock valued at $132,515,581 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.