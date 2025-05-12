First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ) Plans $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5422 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.
First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Trading Up 1.0%
Shares of First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $24.50. 4,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712. First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $25.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.98.
About First Internet Bancorp – Fixed-
