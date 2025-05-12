First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ) Plans $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5422 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $24.50. 4,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712. First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $25.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.98.

About First Internet Bancorp – Fixed-

first internet bancorp operates as the bank holding company for first internet bank of indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the united states. the company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

